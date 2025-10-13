NDA puts off Bihar candidate list amid discontent

18:39

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar





Sources within the NDA indicated that the announcement of the candidate list was deferred due to growing discontent among allies over seat-sharing arrangements and seat allocation.





The postponement followed expressions of unhappiness by two smaller allies, HAM and RLM, regarding the seat-sharing formula made public on Sunday evening.





There were also growing differences between the BJP and Janata Dal-United over specific seats.





The NDA had initially announced plans to release the list of candidates at 4 pm on Monday, but it was subsequently postponed.





Earlier, leaders from both the BJP and JD-U posted on social media that the NDA would release the names of the candidates; however, they deleted their posts after the postponement was announced.





Bihar BJP president Dileep Jaiswal stated that the NDA would now declare the names of its candidates on Tuesday evening.





"All five parties of the NDA will declare candidates by tomorrow evening," he said.





Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), publicly questioned the NDA's seat-sharing arrangements after his party was allotted only six seats to contest.





Manjhi had repeatedly demanded 15 seats. Manjhi went so far as to claim that this allocation of six seats would negatively impact the NDA's performance.





Meanwhile, another ally, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, whose party was also given six seats to contest, also expressed disappointment.





Kushwaha stated, "The number of seats allotted was not what we expected. It has disappointed our workers. Only time will tell whether the decision was right or wrong."





According to sources close to HAM and RLM, both parties were upset after the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilasof Union Minister Chirag Paswan was allotted 29 seats to contest. This was widely regarded as the main cause of the discontent within the NDA.





Furthermore, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday targeted the JD-U over its "strike rate," which is seen as a strong reservation against allotting equal seats to the BJP and JD-U this time.





According to the final seat-sharing arrangements, the BJP and JD-U will contest 101 seats each, the LJP-R will contest 29 seats, and HAM and RLM will contest six seats each.





-- M I Khan in Patna

