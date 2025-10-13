Naveen Jindal slams IndiGo for bending daughter's wheelchair

11:05

His daughter, Sminu Jindal, who is an industrialist and disability rights advocate, was returning from Purple Fest Goa -- a festival celebrating the freedom, independence and dignity of persons with disabilities -- when the incident occurred.





Naveen Jindal took to X to write: What happened with my daughter @SminuJindal is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue. A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. Its time for stronger protocols and better sensitivity training."





Taking to X, Sminu expressed disappointment over the airline's handling of her custom-designed wheelchair, built specifically for her spinal cord injury. She stated that it had been returned to her 'completely bent and unusable.'





She wrote, "It's a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly."





Tagging Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, she urged authorities to take immediate corrective action, adding, "This issue has been pending for far too long."





Sminu highlighted that the issue went beyond her personal experience, saying, "This is not an isolated case. It's a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly. A wheelchair is not just equipment -- it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired." She added that if wheelchairs must be stored in the aircraft hold, airlines should "create a dedicated protected section" and ensure staff are "properly trained and sensitised".

