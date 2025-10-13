Karisma Kapoor's children question late father's purported will

23:44

Actor Karisma Kapoor's children on Monday questioned the authenticity of the purported will of their late father Sunjay Kapur before the Delhi high court, claiming there were "glaring errors" in the document and it could not have been prepared by him.



The counsel appearing for Samaira and Kiaan Raj made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of their plea challenging their late father's purported will of his assets, which is reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.



The counsel claimed there were 'bloopers' in the wills, which were 'very uncharacteristic' of Sunjay Kapur.



"He had a very good relationship with his children. How can he have written his daughter's address wrong and misspelt his son's name in multiple places in the will," the counsel said.



He added that the will 'demeans' Sunjay Kapur.



"It is so casual. There are glaring errors in this will. This is not a will which Sunjay Kapur had prepared, read or made," he said.



The counsel added that there was no evidence that anybody prepared the will except the children's stepmother, Priya Kapur and others.



"If this will is a forgery, then only one person could have forged it," the counsel said.



The court will continue hearing the matter tomorrow.



The children, on October 9, accused Priya of being 'greedy', while terming her 'Cinderella stepmother' before the court.



In the fairytale Cinderella, the young woman is mistreated by her stepmother, who focuses all of her attention on her own two daughters.



The court on September 26 allowed Priya Kapur to file the list of his assets in a sealed cover and suggested that the parties involved in the property dispute before it not to share details with the media.



The counsel on October 9 claimed that Priya has got 60 per cent of the assets and approximately 12 per cent to her son.



"She is also getting 75 per cent of the trust," he claimed.



The counsel told the court that there was 'enough evidence' to conduct a probe, while accusing Priya Kapur of forgery. He made the submission while seeking the status quo on the movement of assets of Sunjay Kapur.



"She is a nominee, and she holds the assets. How far the forgery of documents goes will have to be unravelled, and there is enough evidence to conduct a probe," the counsel told the court.



He further said that Priya Kapur was in 'glaring hurry' to restrict children's shares. "This is a Cinderella stepmother," he said.



The counsel questioned the authenticity of the will, saying that prima facie Sunjay Kapur did not consult an advocate while making the current will, and claimed that it was 'not possible that he would not have consulted an advocate before creating a will and bequeathing such a large estate'.



He added that the executor of the will got it one day before its reading. The counsel claimed that the will was modified when Sunjay Kapur was on a holiday with his son, adding that the person who forged the document got rewarded.



The court will resume hearing the matter on October 13.



On September 10, the high court asked Priya Kapur to give a list of his assets to the court.



Priya Kapur, meanwhile, has informed the court that they have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust. -- PTI