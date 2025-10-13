HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jan Suraaj Party names candidate for 65 Bihar seats, Raghopur goes to...

Mon, 13 October 2025
15:23
The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party on Monday announced its second list of candidates for 65 seats for the Bihar elections. However, Kishor's name, who is expected to contest the polls from the Raghopur seat against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, was missing from the list. 

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said that with this, the party has named candidates for a total of 116 seats. "In the first list, we had announced candidates for 51 seats, and in the second list, we named nominees for 65 seats. Candidates for the remaining seats will be announced later," he said. 

Kishor said among the candidates announced so far, 31 belonged to the extremely weaker sections, 21 to Other Backwards Classes, and 21 are Muslims. The party has fielded Kamlesh Paswan from Harnaut, a seat long considered CM Nitish Kumar's stronghold, though he hasn't contested an assembly election there in three decades. PTI

