IRCTC case: Court frames charges against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed common charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the case, which stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm. The court also framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Lalu Prasad. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges. A detailed order in the case is awaited. -- PTI

A court in New Delhi on Monday framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state, in the alleged IRCTC scam case, setting the stage for a trial ahead of polls in Bihar.