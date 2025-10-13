HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
First seven freed Israeli hostages reunited with families

Mon, 13 October 2025
14:18
Women react at 'Hostages Square'. Pic: Reuters/Shir Torem
The first seven Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity have safely crossed into Israel and are now being reunited with their families, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). 

Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and medical teams are accompanying the seven hostages, Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran, and Matan Angrest, as they undergo initial medical evaluations at a facility in southern Israel. 

The IDF confirmed that representatives are also with the families at the hospital, providing regular updates as the emotional reunions take place. "IDF representatives are accompanying all family members who are waiting at the hospital and continue to provide them with ongoing updates. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on," it said in a statement. -- ANI

LIVE! Netanyahu meets Trump at Knesset, speaks to Sisi

2nd Test Updates: Greaves 50 gives WI 120 lead

Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft

Less than a month before assembly polls in Bihar, a Delhi court on Monday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav...

Kannan, who quit IAS over Article 370, joins Congress

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from service in 2019 as a mark of protest against the "shutdown" of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, joined the Congress on Monday.

MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi

A video surfaced showing an MNS office-bearer slapping a woman who allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Marathi language at Kalwa railway station in Thane. Police confirmed no complaint was filed as the matter was settled between...

