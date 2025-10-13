First seven freed Israeli hostages reunited with families

14:18

Women react at 'Hostages Square'. Pic: Reuters/Shir Torem





Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and medical teams are accompanying the seven hostages, Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran, and Matan Angrest, as they undergo initial medical evaluations at a facility in southern Israel.





The IDF confirmed that representatives are also with the families at the hospital, providing regular updates as the emotional reunions take place. "IDF representatives are accompanying all family members who are waiting at the hospital and continue to provide them with ongoing updates. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on," it said in a statement. -- ANI

The first seven Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity have safely crossed into Israel and are now being reunited with their families, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).