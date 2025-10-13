HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Firefighter among three dead while rescuing woman who jumped into well in Kerala

Mon, 13 October 2025
09:39
Representational image
Three people, including a firefighter, died while attempting to rescue a woman who jumped into a well at Neduvathur near Kollam early Monday, police said. 

The deceased were identified as Archana of Neduvathur, her friend Shivakrishnan, and Soni S Kumar, an official with the Fire and Rescue Services at the Kottarakkara station. According to police, around midnight, the Kottarakkara fire station received a distress call reporting that a woman had jumped into an 80-foot-deep well in Neduvathur.

A rescue team rushed to the spot and began efforts to save her. While Kumar descended into the well wearing safety gear, the well's parapet collapsed and fell on him and Archana, police said. Shivakrishnan, who was standing nearby, also fell into the well as the structure gave way, police said. 

Firefighters soon launched a rescue operation, and all three people who suffered serious injuries were brought out of the well. They were rushed to the nearby hospital, but they succumbed to injuries, police said. Police suspect Archana jumped into the well due to personal issues. An investigation into the incident is underway. PTI

