Firefighter among three dead while rescuing woman who jumped into well in Kerala

09:39

Representational image





The deceased were identified as Archana of Neduvathur, her friend Shivakrishnan, and Soni S Kumar, an official with the Fire and Rescue Services at the Kottarakkara station. According to police, around midnight, the Kottarakkara fire station received a distress call reporting that a woman had jumped into an 80-foot-deep well in Neduvathur.





A rescue team rushed to the spot and began efforts to save her. While Kumar descended into the well wearing safety gear, the well's parapet collapsed and fell on him and Archana, police said. Shivakrishnan, who was standing nearby, also fell into the well as the structure gave way, police said.





Firefighters soon launched a rescue operation, and all three people who suffered serious injuries were brought out of the well. They were rushed to the nearby hospital, but they succumbed to injuries, police said. Police suspect Archana jumped into the well due to personal issues. An investigation into the incident is underway. PTI

