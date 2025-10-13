HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Durgapur medical student rape: Two more held, total 5

Mon, 13 October 2025
14:00
Two more persons were arrested by police in connection with the alleged gang rape of a private medical college student at Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, a police officer said on Monday. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhisekh Gupta, told PTI, "Two more arrests have been made. With these, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the complaint filed." 

The 23-year-old woman, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was gang raped on Friday night when she went outside the private medical college with a friend to have dinner. Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of the student. PTI

