Durgapur medical student rape: Two more held, total 5

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhisekh Gupta, told PTI, "Two more arrests have been made. With these, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the complaint filed."





The 23-year-old woman, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was gang raped on Friday night when she went outside the private medical college with a friend to have dinner. Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of the student. PTI

Two more persons were arrested by police in connection with the alleged gang rape of a private medical college student at Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, a police officer said on Monday.