Deplorable! Odisha Dy CM on Mamata's remarks on gangrape

Terming the remark an "insult" to women in West Bengal, Parida said that a woman Chief Minister has "disappointed." Sharing an X post, the Odisha Deputy CM wrote, "A woman leader like Mamata Banerjee, known as 'Didi,' and a woman Chief Minister, has disappointed women with her remark that 'girls should not go out at night.' This statement has not only shocked and insulted me but also the four crore ninety lakh women in West Bengal." Pravati Parida asked the West Bengal CM to submit in writing that she lacks compassion for the survivor.





"Instead of ensuring justice for victims, bringing gender-based inequality and questioning the rights of girls is not the prerogative of the Chief Minister. And if there is no compassion for an Odia girl survivor, let the Odisha government know in writing. We can understand the concerns of our children even in your state," she wrote.





Calling Banerjee's remarks "utterly deplorable", she added, "It is utterly deplorable to lack a sense of shame. If girls cannot expect empathy, safety, and rights from a woman Chief Minister, then from whom can they expect it?"





This comes after Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement on Sunday, advising colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape in Durgapur.





"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said.





A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The survivor hails from Odisha. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. -- ANI

