HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Deplorable! Odisha Dy CM on Mamata's remarks on gangrape

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
09:48
image
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "girls should not be allowed to go out at night" remark after a medical student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. 

Terming the remark an "insult" to women in West Bengal, Parida said that a woman Chief Minister has "disappointed." Sharing an X post, the Odisha Deputy CM wrote, "A woman leader like Mamata Banerjee, known as 'Didi,' and a woman Chief Minister, has disappointed women with her remark that 'girls should not go out at night.' This statement has not only shocked and insulted me but also the four crore ninety lakh women in West Bengal." Pravati Parida asked the West Bengal CM to submit in writing that she lacks compassion for the survivor. 

"Instead of ensuring justice for victims, bringing gender-based inequality and questioning the rights of girls is not the prerogative of the Chief Minister. And if there is no compassion for an Odia girl survivor, let the Odisha government know in writing. We can understand the concerns of our children even in your state," she wrote. 

Calling Banerjee's remarks "utterly deplorable", she added, "It is utterly deplorable to lack a sense of shame. If girls cannot expect empathy, safety, and rights from a woman Chief Minister, then from whom can they expect it?"

This comes after Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement on Sunday, advising colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged gangrape in Durgapur.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said. 

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The survivor hails from Odisha. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza likely to be released today
LIVE! 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza likely to be released today

'How Did She Come Out At 12.30 Am?': Mamata's Shocker
'How Did She Come Out At 12.30 Am?': Mamata's Shocker

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's advice to female boarders on Sunday about not venturing out late at night, in the aftermath of the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, drew criticism from the Opposition, which...

Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan
Afghans Are Adept At Playing India Against Pakistan

'During the 5-day visit, Amir Khan Muttaqi would have, conceivably, bumped into our powerful security agencies one way or another and some interaction would have ensued, which, in turn, can lead to future dealings.''Indeed, this will be...

Man forced to wash Brahmin's feet, drink same water over post
Man forced to wash Brahmin's feet, drink same water over post

Purshottam Kushwaha, who belongs to an OBC community, allegedly posted on Instagram an Artificial Intelligence-generated image showing another villager, Annu Pandey, wearing a garland of shoes, the officials said.

Why Trump Wanted Nobel Peace Prize
Why Trump Wanted Nobel Peace Prize

Look at any picture or video of Donald Trump and infer if that inspires any thought of peace.Does he represent peace or does he symbolise aggression? asks Biswajit Dasgupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO