Follow Rediff on:      
Canadian FM calls on Modi

Mon, 13 October 2025
15:18
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. Modi said her visit to India would impart new momentum to the bilateral partnership. 

"Prime Minister welcomed Foreign Minister Anand and conveyed that her visit would contribute to ongoing efforts to impart new momentum to the IndiaCanada bilateral partnership," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Anand is on a visit to India, her first since taking over as the foreign minister of Canada in May this year. During the meeting, Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June this year for the G7 Summit during which he held an "extremely productive" meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, the statement said. 

"Prime Minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties," the PMO said. Modi conveyed his warm wishes to Carney and said that he looked forward to their upcoming engagements. Anand's visit is seen as a step in resetting bilateral ties between the two countries that hit rock bottom in 2023 when the then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a potential India link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. PTI

