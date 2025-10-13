HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Been waiting for you: Netanyahu, wife pen welcome note

Mon, 13 October 2025
10:54
The welcome kit prepared for the hostages
As the moment of the arrival of hostages comes closer, Israeli Prime Minister's Office shared on Monday the personal message written by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, for the returning hostages. 

Hebrew media also reported the names of the initial six hostages set to be released, and said that the remaining 14 will be released later this morning from different areas of Gaza. The welcome kit for the hostages includes clothing, personal equipment, laptop, cellphone and a tablet. 

The PMO shared on X, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara added a personal message for the returning hostages to the welcome kits prepared for them by the Prime Minister's Office Hostages Authority and include clothing and personal equipment, a laptop computer, a cellphone and a tablet". 

The message said, "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We have been waiting for you. We embrace you. Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu". 

Citing Hebrew media, Times of Israel reported that the hostages set to be freed by Hamas first from the northern Gaza Strip are Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor and Omri Miran. Their families have been informed. It noted that other 14 living hostages will be released later this morning from different areas of Gaza. 

The Israeli Defence Forces shared that it has received the information of Red Cross being on its way to a meeting point in northern Gaza where several hostages will be transferred into their custody and said that it is ready to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on. -- ANI

