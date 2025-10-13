HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After 2 harrowing years hostages embracing families: Trump

Mon, 13 October 2025
16:47
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to The Knesset in Israel's Jerusalem.  "After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the embrace of their families." 

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu opened his address to the Knesset in Hebrew by personally thanking US President Donald Trump and expressing excitement about the return of the final living hostages, reports CNN. He then switched to English, thanking Trump again and listing some of the US administration's politics that have benefitted Israel.

The bodies of the remaining 28 dead hostages are also expected to be handed over as part of the deal.

Less than a month before assembly polls in Bihar, a Delhi court on Monday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav...

Mamata said at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district that the losses occurred owing to rainwater flowing down from Bhutan through various rivers.

