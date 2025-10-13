After 2 harrowing years hostages embracing families: Trump

16:47





Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu opened his address to the Knesset in Hebrew by personally thanking US President Donald Trump and expressing excitement about the return of the final living hostages, reports CNN. He then switched to English, thanking Trump again and listing some of the US administration's politics that have benefitted Israel.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to The Knesset in Israel's Jerusalem. "After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the embrace of their families."