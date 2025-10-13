20 Israeli hostages in Gaza likely to be released today

10:10

Nearly 80% of Gaza is destroyed in Israeli bombing





US President Donald Trump is heading to Israel, where he is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later today and address the country's parliament. Trump will also meet some of the families of the hostages.





Trump will then head to Egypt, where leaders from more than 20 countries, including Emmanuel Macron of France and the UK's Keir Starmer, will join a summit on Gaza's future. -- CNN

The 20 Israeli hostages thought to be alive in Gaza are expected to be freed within hours. Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel will also be freed as part of the first crucial phase of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.