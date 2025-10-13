13 more hostages released, no more alive hostages in Gaza

14:51





The bodies of 28 other hostages remain in the terror group's hands, with plans to transfer most of them to Israel later in the day.





Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that seven hostages had already been transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli forces waiting inside Gaza.





The IDF said the first group of seven, identified as Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, was safely escorted out of the Gaza Strip by special Israeli forces. All seven hostages released in the first batch arrived at an IDF facility near the border community of Re'im for a physical and mental checkup. Then they will meet thier families, as per Times of Israel. -- ANI

Another group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, shortly after Hamas released the first six hostages earlier on Monday, according to Israeli media i24.