HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

13 more hostages released, no more alive hostages in Gaza

Mon, 13 October 2025
Share:
14:51
image
Another group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, shortly after Hamas released the first six hostages earlier on Monday, according to Israeli media i24.

The bodies of 28 other hostages remain in the terror group's hands, with plans to transfer most of them to Israel later in the day. 

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that seven hostages had already been transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli forces waiting inside Gaza. 

The IDF said the first group of seven, identified as Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, was safely escorted out of the Gaza Strip by special Israeli forces. All seven hostages released in the first batch arrived at an IDF facility near the border community of Re'im for a physical and mental checkup. Then they will meet thier families, as per Times of Israel. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Netanyahu meets Trump at Knesset, speaks to Sisi
LIVE! Netanyahu meets Trump at Knesset, speaks to Sisi

2nd Test Updates: Greaves 50 gives WI 120 lead
2nd Test Updates: Greaves 50 gives WI 120 lead

Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft
Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft

Less than a month before assembly polls in Bihar, a Delhi court on Monday framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav...

Kannan, who quit IAS over Article 370, joins Congress
Kannan, who quit IAS over Article 370, joins Congress

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from service in 2019 as a mark of protest against the "shutdown" of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, joined the Congress on Monday.

MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi
MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi

A video surfaced showing an MNS office-bearer slapping a woman who allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Marathi language at Kalwa railway station in Thane. Police confirmed no complaint was filed as the matter was settled between...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO