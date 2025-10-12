Zubeen Garg's close associate appears before CID

14:23

Zubeen Garg





They, however, did not divulge details of Arun's visit to the CID office in Guwahati.





Arun, whom Garg considered as family and was among the four persons who had lit his funeral pyre, demanded speedy justice for the deceased icon while talking to reporters later.





The youth had been with Zubeen's family for several years and had even forsaken his family surname and identified himself as 'Arun Garg'.





"We want justice for Dada (elder brother). There has been so much delay," Arun said.





Asked about the alleged financial and other irregularities committed by other close associates of Garg, Arun said, "I don't know of all those things. I work mainly with 'Bou' (sister-in-law, referring to Garg's wife Garima)."





"The only thing I know is that we need justice. Why is it taking so much time?" he questioned. -- PTI

Zubeen Garg's close associate Arun on Sunday appeared before CID's Special Investigating Team (SIT) which is probing the singer-composer's death in Singapore last month, officials said.