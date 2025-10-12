HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zubeen Garg's close associate appears before CID

Sun, 12 October 2025
Share:
14:23
Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg's close associate Arun on Sunday appeared before CID's Special Investigating Team (SIT) which is probing the singer-composer's death in Singapore last month, officials said. 

They, however, did not divulge details of Arun's visit to the CID office in Guwahati. 

Arun, whom Garg considered as family and was among the four persons who had lit his funeral pyre, demanded speedy justice for the deceased icon while talking to reporters later. 

The youth had been with Zubeen's family for several years and had even forsaken his family surname and identified himself as 'Arun Garg'. 

"We want justice for Dada (elder brother). There has been so much delay," Arun said. 

Asked about the alleged financial and other irregularities committed by other close associates of Garg, Arun said, "I don't know of all those things. I work mainly with 'Bou' (sister-in-law, referring to Garg's wife Garima)." 

"The only thing I know is that we need justice. Why is it taking so much time?" he questioned. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts
Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts

Pakistan responded to what it called 'unprovoked' attacks by Afghan forces in border areas, destroying several Afghan border posts, training camps, and terrorist hideouts, security sources said on Sunday.

LIVE! Marathi film halted over title; to be re-released
LIVE! Marathi film halted over title; to be re-released

Updates: Sundar bowls Athanaze with magical delivery
Updates: Sundar bowls Athanaze with magical delivery

Bihar Polls: JD-U To Drop 4 Non-Performing MLAs
Bihar Polls: JD-U To Drop 4 Non-Performing MLAs

'The seats which we would be contesting have been identified. Respective candidates have also been finalised. Four non-performing sitting MLAs will be replaced with fresh faces.'

The Gift Trump Sent Modi
The Gift Trump Sent Modi

'The US values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO