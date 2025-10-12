HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Violence erupts at AAP farmers' rally in Guj; 3 cops hurt

Sun, 12 October 2025
20:47
Stones were hurled at police at a 'mahapanchayat' organised by AAP for farmers in Botad district on Sunday, prompting cops to fire teargas shells, officials said, adding that at least three policemen were injured. 

The police claimed no permission was taken for organising the rally in Haddad village in the evening. 

"The 'mahapanchayat' was organised illegally. These people gathered in the village with the intention of causing damage to the market yard. When police asked them to disperse, they threw stones at us, which damaged a police vehicle," said superintendent of police Dharmendra Sharma. 

He said police used force and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob. 

"Three policemen were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. Around 20 persons have been detained, but the final count may rise as police are conducting combing operations", he said, adding that the situation is under control now. -- PTI

