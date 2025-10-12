UP couple commits suicide after fight on Karva Chauth

10:27

A couple in Firozabad ended their lives separately following an altercation after Karva Chauth, police said on Saturday.





The deceased have been identified as Pramod Kumar (26), a resident of Dabrai under Matsena police station limits, and his wife Nisha (24).





According to Sadar area Circle Officer Chanchal Tyagi, the couple had a fight on Friday night after Karva Chauth. When it escalated, the husband left the house and jumped in front of a train on Saturday morning, dying on the spot.





On receiving the news of his death, the wife consumed a poisonous substance, causing her health to deteriorate. The family returned home to find Nisha lying unconscious on the ground. They rushed her to the district hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead, CO Tyagi said.





The CO said both the bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. -- PTI