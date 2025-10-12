Situation under control: Muttaqi on Afghan-Pak conflict

16:03

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi





Muttaqi's comments at a media briefing at the Afghan embassy came amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.





Pakistan carried out air strikes in Kabul on Thursday, and it followed clashes between the two sides.





Muttaqi said the situation is under control now.





"We want a peaceful resolution of the situation, but if the peace efforts don't succeed, we have other options," the Afghan foreign minister said.





"We have good relations with the people of Pakistan and the government but some elements in that country are trying to create problems," he said. -- PTI

