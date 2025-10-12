HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Situation under control: Muttaqi on Afghan-Pak conflict

Sun, 12 October 2025
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
Afganistan wants peaceful resolution of its conflict with Pakistan but if the efforts don't succeed, it has other means, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday. 

Muttaqi's comments at a media briefing at the Afghan embassy came amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan carried out air strikes in Kabul on Thursday, and it followed clashes between the two sides.

Muttaqi said the situation is under control now.

"We want a peaceful resolution of the situation, but if the peace efforts don't succeed, we have other options," the Afghan foreign minister said.

"We have good relations with the people of Pakistan and the government but some elements in that country are trying to create problems," he said. -- PTI

