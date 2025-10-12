Punjab prison officer held for supplying drugs inside jail

19:57





Assistant superintendent Sukhwinder Singh has been arrested along with two prisoners -- Deepak and Firoz, they said.





According to an FIR, deputy superintendent of police Jagjit Singh conducted a surprise inspection of the jail and recovered narcotics hidden in an LED light fixture, along with 10 mobile phones.





Investigation revealed that Sukhwinder Singh was allegedly working in connivance with the two prisoners, forming a nexus to supply contraband to inmates, said the police.





The police said further probe is underway to determine if any other jail official was involved in the smuggling network. -- PTI

An assistant superintendent posted in the central jail in Ludhiana was arrested on the charge of smuggling narcotics into the prison with the help of two undertrial prisoners, the police said on Sunday.