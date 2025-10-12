HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mehbooba slams BJP govt for 'embracing' Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Sun, 12 October 2025
Share:
15:32
image
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying embracing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan while "targeting" Muslims of India is a stark reminder of the "internal hypocrisy" of the party. 

Her remarks came at a time when India has decided to upgrade its ties with Afghanistan and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is visiting India. 

"In the name of 'Love Jihad,' 'Land Jihad,' 'Vote Jihad' and 'Cow Jihad, the BJP has repeatedly targeted its own Muslim population propagating narratives that demonise them. At the same time India the mother of democracy under BJP has decided to embrace Taliban the harbinger of jihad," she charged in a post on X. 

She said India has chosen to extend all kinds of aid to rebuild Afghanistan, including offering educational scholarships, to Afghan students. 

"While fostering good relations with Afghanistan may be strategically important it raises a glaring contradiction - India's own Muslim population who have contributed to the nation's independence, identity and progress are being systematically marginalised," the PDP president charged. 

The BJP's withdrawal of scholarships for Muslim students and closing madrasas "is a stark reminder of this internal hypocrisy," she added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized
Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized

Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to alleged attacks by Afghan forces. Kabul claims significant Pakistani casualties. Tensions escalate following repeated attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban...

LIVE! Situation under control: Muttaqi on Afghan-Pak conflict
LIVE! Situation under control: Muttaqi on Afghan-Pak conflict

2nd Test Updates: Campbell, Hope show grit
2nd Test Updates: Campbell, Hope show grit

Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions
Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions

The scheduled visit of Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra has been cancelled. The cancellation was confirmed by officials, though no reason was provided. Muttaqi is currently on a six-day trip to India, the first such...

Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts
Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts

Pakistan responded to what it called 'unprovoked' attacks by Afghan forces in border areas, destroying several Afghan border posts, training camps, and terrorist hideouts, security sources said on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO