Marathi film halted over title; to be re-released with new name

Sun, 12 October 2025
13:28
Actor-director Mrunmayee Deshpande/Image courtesy Instagram
Actor-director Mrunmayee Deshpande has expressed disappointment over the disruption of screenings of her recently released Marathi film Manache Shlok by some people in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other places in Maharashtra. 

Some videos showed people wearing saffron stoles halting the screening of the film, named after the famous collection of verses by saint-poet Samarth Ramdas Swami, alleging the title insults him. 

They alleged that the sacred name Manache Shlok for a commercial Marathi film amounts to disrespect of the Hindu culture. 

The film was released statewide on October 10. 

Deshpande, the director and the film's lead actor, in a post on her Instagram handle said it was saddening that her movie's screening was stalled in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and western Maharashtra. 

She said the film has now been pulled out of the theatres across the state and it will be re-released with a new title on October 16. -- PTI

