Man holding MPhil held for Delhi jewellery store heists

17:38





The accused, Deep Shubham, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar and currently residing in Sohna in Haryana, is a proclaimed offender in two robbery cases and was earlier convicted in a bank robbery case in his home state in 2017, police said.





Shubham, who was arrested from the Hari Nagar area in Sohna on Saturday, used his knowledge of chemistry to prepare a smoke bomb while executing the bank robbery in Bihar, deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.





According to police, the accused completed BSc (Hons), MSc and MPhil in Chemistry from the Delhi University, and also briefly pursued law in Visakhapatnam. -- PTI

A 32-year-old man with an MPhil in Chemistry from Delhi University has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two jewellery shop heists in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, officials said on Sunday.