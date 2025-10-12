HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man holding MPhil held for Delhi jewellery store heists

Sun, 12 October 2025
Share:
17:38
image
A 32-year-old man with an MPhil in Chemistry from Delhi University has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two jewellery shop heists in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, officials said on Sunday. 

The accused, Deep Shubham, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar and currently residing in Sohna in Haryana, is a proclaimed offender in two robbery cases and was earlier convicted in a bank robbery case in his home state in 2017, police said. 

Shubham, who was arrested from the Hari Nagar area in Sohna on Saturday, used his knowledge of chemistry to prepare a smoke bomb while executing the bank robbery in Bihar, deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said. 

According to police, the accused completed BSc (Hons), MSc and MPhil in Chemistry from the Delhi University, and also briefly pursued law in Visakhapatnam. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized
Border clash: 58 Pak soldiers killed, 19 Afghan posts seized

Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to alleged attacks by Afghan forces. Kabul claims significant Pakistani casualties. Tensions escalate following repeated attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban...

LIVE! Man holding MPhil held for Delhi jewellery store heists
LIVE! Man holding MPhil held for Delhi jewellery store heists

Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions
Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions

The scheduled visit of Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra has been cancelled. The cancellation was confirmed by officials, though no reason was provided. Muttaqi is currently on a six-day trip to India, the first such...

Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts
Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pak posts

Pakistan responded to what it called 'unprovoked' attacks by Afghan forces in border areas, destroying several Afghan border posts, training camps, and terrorist hideouts, security sources said on Sunday.

PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO