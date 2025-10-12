HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man ends life by jumping in front of train near Mumbai

Sun, 12 October 2025
18:48
A man, believed to be in his 30s, died by suicide after jumping in front of a long-distance train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, an official said. 

The incident at Kopar railway station briefly brought train movement to a halt. According to officials from the Dombivli unit of the Government Railway Police, the man had been seen loitering on the platform for some time before the incident. 

He appeared to be behaving normally and was carrying a backpack, they said. Passengers assumed the man was waiting for a train. 

Suddenly, he climbed down from the platform and started walking towards the eastern side of the station. 

As an express train from the Kalyan end approached, he threw himself onto the tracks, a GRP official said. 

The impact threw the man several feet away. 

He was taken to Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The man appeared to be around 35 years old. 

His identity is yet to be ascertained. We have registered an accidental death report and are verifying whether any suicide note or identification document was found in his possession, a GRP spokesperson said. -- PTI

