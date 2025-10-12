HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fireman dies of electrocution during pigeon rescue in Thane

Sun, 12 October 2025
Share:
21:25
image
A 28-year-old firefighter died of electrocution and his colleague suffered injuries while rescuing a pigeon entangled in an overhead power line in Thane on Sunday, officials said. 

The incident occurred near Sudama Residency on Diva-Sheel Road around 5 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. 

The Diva Beat Fire Station received a call about a pigeon trapped on an electricity line. 

A rescue team was dispatched to the site, he said. 

During the rescue operation, two fire personnel came in contact with the live wire and suffered severe electric shocks. 

They were rushed to the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Violence erupts at AAP farmers' rally in Guj; 3 cops hurt
LIVE! Violence erupts at AAP farmers' rally in Guj; 3 cops hurt

After backlash, Afghan FM opens presser to women scribes
After backlash, Afghan FM opens presser to women scribes

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed the controversy surrounding the absence of women journalists at a recent press interaction in New Delhi, stating there was no intention to exclude them. He also discussed trade and...

23 Pak troops, 200 Taliban killed as tension escalates
23 Pak troops, 200 Taliban killed as tension escalates

Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to alleged attacks by Afghan forces. Kabul claims significant Pakistani casualties. Tensions escalate following repeated attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban...

Will Cong pull up Chidambaram for Op Blue Star remarks?
Will Cong pull up Chidambaram for Op Blue Star remarks?

The Congress leadership is reportedly upset with former Home Minister P Chidambaram for his remarks on 'Operation Blue Star'. Party sources indicate that senior leaders should be cautious about making public statements that could...

Send Adityanath back to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh
Send Adityanath back to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav likened Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to an infiltrator, saying he is from Uttarakhand and should be sent back to the state. Yadav also criticized the BJP's governance and alleged...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO