BSF nabs smuggler with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.82 cr near India-Bangladesh border

Sun, 12 October 2025
File image
Border Security Force jawans apprehended a smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district and seized 20 gold biscuits worth Rs 2.82 crore from his possession, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said. 

BSF 32 battalion deployed at Horandipur BOP received credible intelligence that an Indian national from Muslimpara village near the border was planning to smuggle illegal gold brought from Bangladesh through the Horandipur area. 

Upon receiving the information, the jawans on duty were put on alert, the statement said on Saturday. At around 6 am Saturday, the BSF personnel noticed a man moving behind a dense bamboo forest. 

The person was immediately surrounded and apprehended. 

After frisking him, a plastic packet was recovered, which, when opened, was found to contain 20 gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.82 crore, the statement said.

