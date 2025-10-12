HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army commander reviews operational preparedness in J-K's Rajouri

Sun, 12 October 2025
15:10
image
Army's northern commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma has reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops deployed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. 

The General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command, visited the forward areas of the border district on Saturday, the officials said. 

Lt Gen Sharma reviewed the operational preparedness in the current security environment, the Army's northern command has said in a post on X. 

During his interaction with the troops, it said the northern commander commended all ranks for their steadfast commitment, exceptional professionalism, and unwavering dedication in maintaining a high level of preparedness. 

He emphasised the importance of operational readiness, innovative training methods and rapid operational response to address the evolving security challenges for assured mission accomplishment, the army said. -- PTI

