Afghanistan claims its forces killed 58 Pak soldiers

14:30

Image only for representation/Parwiz/Reuters/Rediff Archives





Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, stated that Afghan forces had captured 25 Pakistani army posts, with 58 soldiers killed and 30 others wounded in the clashes, the report said.





Meanwhile, Pakistan responded to what it called 'unprovoked' attacks by Afghan forces in border areas, destroying several Afghan border posts, training camps, and terrorist hideouts, security sources said on Sunday.





The Taliban government's Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks early Sunday, saying that its forces had conducted 'retaliatory and successful operations'. -- With PTI inputs

Afghanistan claimed on Sunday that its forces had killed as many as 58 Pakistani soldiers during overnight operations along the border, citing repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace, reported the Associated Press.