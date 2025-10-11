HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Yet to hear from Singapore on request for info on Zubeen's death: Assam cop

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
15:13
image
Assam Police were yet to hear from Singaporean authorities on their request for information regarding cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian nation while swimming in the sea last month, a senior officer said here on Saturday.

The state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the death of the singer-composer, has issued summons for the second time to Singapore residents hailing from Assam who were present with Garg during his last moments to appear before it and record their statements, he said.

"The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore has been invoked, seeking help in the case. We have written to them for the help we need, like CCTV footage, etc. The request has been sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs to the authorities there," CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta said in a press conference in Guwahati.

He said the request was sent immediately after the investigation was launched.

"In Singapore, the attorney general's office is the central nodal agency for the matter. It has received our request. It is under their consideration and they will inform us," Gupta, who is heading a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, added.

He stressed that an Assam Police team cannot visit Singapore without proper clearance and it was moving through the legal means to acquire the requisite information from there.

Gupta claimed that non-receipt of information from Singaporean authorities so far, however, has not hampered the investigation here in any way.

The official further said that summonses were issued to 11 people of Assam origin who are currently staying in Singapore and were present in the yacht when the incident occurred on September 19 to appear before SIT and record their statements. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Honey-trapped' Alwar man held for spying for Pak
LIVE! 'Honey-trapped' Alwar man held for spying for Pak

'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

The opposition on Saturday termed the absence of female journalists from a press conference of visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi "unacceptable" and an "insult to women", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence in...

IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing
IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.

Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP shunted out
Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP shunted out

The Haryana government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya after an IPS officer's suicide and allegations of caste-based discrimination.

Owaisi's AIMIM plans to contest 100 seats in Bihar
Owaisi's AIMIM plans to contest 100 seats in Bihar

According to political observers, the AIMIM sees a catchment area in Bihar, where Muslims are more than 17 per cent of the total population but have never got a proportionate representation in the state legislature.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO