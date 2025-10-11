Yet to hear from Singapore on request for info on Zubeen's death: Assam cop

15:13

Assam Police were yet to hear from Singaporean authorities on their request for information regarding cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian nation while swimming in the sea last month, a senior officer said here on Saturday.





The state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the death of the singer-composer, has issued summons for the second time to Singapore residents hailing from Assam who were present with Garg during his last moments to appear before it and record their statements, he said.





"The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore has been invoked, seeking help in the case. We have written to them for the help we need, like CCTV footage, etc. The request has been sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs to the authorities there," CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta said in a press conference in Guwahati.





He said the request was sent immediately after the investigation was launched.





"In Singapore, the attorney general's office is the central nodal agency for the matter. It has received our request. It is under their consideration and they will inform us," Gupta, who is heading a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, added.





He stressed that an Assam Police team cannot visit Singapore without proper clearance and it was moving through the legal means to acquire the requisite information from there.





Gupta claimed that non-receipt of information from Singaporean authorities so far, however, has not hampered the investigation here in any way.





The official further said that summonses were issued to 11 people of Assam origin who are currently staying in Singapore and were present in the yacht when the incident occurred on September 19 to appear before SIT and record their statements. -- PTI