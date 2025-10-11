HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman booked for acid attack on street dog in Kota

Sat, 11 October 2025
12:37
A woman has been booked for acid attack on a stray dog in Kota, police said on Friday.
 
The accused has been identified as Kanchan Bai, resident of Balita road in Kota city.

A case has been registered against Bai at Kunhadi police station under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday night, based on a complaint filed by Lokesh Pareek, a city resident.

According to Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj, the accused woman allegedly attacked a dog on her street on September 24. The dog, which was critically injured, was rescued by an animal activist.

Pareek approached police on Tuesday night with a video of the incident and filed a complaint, the CI said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI 

