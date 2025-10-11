HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TDB to take action against nine officials over Sabarimala gold losses

Sat, 11 October 2025
16:51
Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth on Saturday said action would be taken against nine officials whose lapses were highlighted by the Board's Vigilance wing during an investigation into losses of gold at the Sabarimala temple.

Speaking to reporters, Prasanth said action had already been initiated against Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad) B Murari Babu. He was also former TDB administrative officer in Sabarimala. 

"Vigilance has identified lapses on the part of nine officials. We have already taken action against Babu. Action against the remaining officials will be decided at the board meeting on October 14," he said.

He added that among those likely to face action are Travancore Devaswom Board secretary Jayashree, executive officer Sudheesh, administrative officer Sreekumar, and former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju.
"The officer who succeeded Baiju was aware of the weight reduction in gold but failed to report it," Prasanth said.

According to him, a 2019 board order had directed that the Dwarapalaka plates be handed over under the supervision of the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, with responsibility and sponsorship assigned to Unnikrishnan Potty.

"However, the TDB secretary, Jayashree, communicated the board's decision to the executive officer and commissioner that gold plates can be handed over to Potty. Such procedural lapses occurred," he said.

Responding to political criticism, Prasanth said Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, should make responsible statements.
He said, "It is clear that the current board has nothing to do with the issue. Then why are allegations being raised against us?"

Prasanth said that preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season were progressing and around 60 lakh devotees were expected this year. "Such allegations only affect those of us working to organise the Sabarimala season," he said. -- PTI 

