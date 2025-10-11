HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Singer Kumar Sanu moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
15:44
image
Noted singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi high court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, vocal style and technique, etc.
 
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is likely to hear the plea on October 13.

In his plea, Sanu sought protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements and interpretations, mannerism and manner of singing, images, caricatures, photographs, likeness and signature.

He also sought protection against unauthorised/unlicensed use and/or commercial exploitation by third parties, which is likely to create confusion or deception and dilution among the public.

The suit, filed through advocates Shikha Sachdeva and Sana Raees Khan, also pertains to violation of Sanu's moral rights in his performances conferred upon him by virtue of provisions of the Copyright Act.

The plea claimed the defendants are violating Sanu's personality and publicity rights by extracting his name, voice, likeness and persona.

The singer is also aggrieved by various GIFs, and audio and video recordings containing his performances and voice, which bring disrepute to him and make him a subject of "unsavoury humour", thereby violating his moral rights in his performances, the plea claimed.

Sanu is also aggrieved by content made using artificial intelligence to clone his voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements and interpretations, manner of singing and morphing of his face, including making of merchandise.

"Such merchandise and audios/videos of the plaintiff generate revenues for the defendants, as they are uploaded and streamed on social networking websites, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, which generate revenue based on the number of clicks or views to a particular image/video," the suit said.

"Such acts also amount to an attempt at false endorsements and passing off and hence must be restrained by an order of injunction by this court," it said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Honey-trapped' Alwar man held for spying for Pak
LIVE! 'Honey-trapped' Alwar man held for spying for Pak

'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

The opposition on Saturday termed the absence of female journalists from a press conference of visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi "unacceptable" and an "insult to women", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence in...

IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing
IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.

Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP shunted out
Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP shunted out

The Haryana government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya after an IPS officer's suicide and allegations of caste-based discrimination.

Owaisi's AIMIM plans to contest 100 seats in Bihar
Owaisi's AIMIM plans to contest 100 seats in Bihar

According to political observers, the AIMIM sees a catchment area in Bihar, where Muslims are more than 17 per cent of the total population but have never got a proportionate representation in the state legislature.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO