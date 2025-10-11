HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Seat-sharing not yet concluded: BJP ally on Bihar polls

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
11:51
image
Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday dismissed speculations about rumblings of discontent among NDA constituents in Bihar over seat sharing for the upcoming assembly polls and said that talks have not yet concluded.

The former Union minister, in an X post, said, "Don't pay attention to rumours floating around. The talks are not yet concluded. Wait...! I don't know how the news is being circulated in the media. If someone is planting news, it's deceit, it's betrayal."

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had earlier said that he was "requesting and not making a claim" that his Hindustani Awam Morcha be given a respectable number of seats, otherwise the party might not contest the election.

Another Union minister, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now reportedly asking for at least 25 more.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

"It will be a humiliation for me and my party if we are not given at least 15 seats in the coming assembly polls. If we get 15, we can easily win at least 8-9 seats and will become a recognised party," Manjhi had said.

Even after 10 years of establishment, HAM remains an unrecognised party.

"I have been helping the NDA for a long time. So, I am requesting the NDA leaders and not making a claim. My party would prefer not to contest the polls, if we don't get a respectable number of seats. But I must make it clear that even if we don't contest polls, our party will keep working for the NDA partners in the coming polls," Manjhi said.

According to sources in the NDA, the bigger allies JD-U and the BJP are likely to contest 102 and 101 seats, respectively. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP transferred
LIVE! Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP transferred

2nd Test UPDATES: Gill hits century; India race past 500
2nd Test UPDATES: Gill hits century; India race past 500

How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have criticized the exclusion of women journalists from a press conference held by visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, calling it an insult to Indian women and...

Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power executive arrested by ED
Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power executive arrested by ED

The case pertains to a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, a listed company, which was found to be "fake".

Am accepting this...: What Nobel Peace prize winner told Trump
Am accepting this...: What Nobel Peace prize winner told Trump

Trump, who had expected to receive the prize for his efforts to "end seven wars," also linked the conflict in Ukraine to his broader peacemaking claims.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO