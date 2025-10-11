HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Search operations underway after Pak drone sighting along IB

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
11:00
Representative image
Representative image
Security forces have launched a search operation after two Pakistani drones were seen hovering over the forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.
 
The drones were sighted over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal area, and Chamliyal village in Ramgarh late Friday night, the officials said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has cordoned off both the areas and launched a search operation along with police early Saturday to ensure that there is no airdropping of weapons or narcotics on this side of the border.

The search operations were continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi govt bans killer cough syrup 'Coldrif'
LIVE! Delhi govt bans killer cough syrup 'Coldrif'

How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have criticized the exclusion of women journalists from a press conference held by visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, calling it an insult to Indian women and...

I didn't say...: What Trump told Nobel Peace prize winner
I didn't say...: What Trump told Nobel Peace prize winner

Trump, who had expected to receive the prize for his efforts to "end seven wars," also linked the conflict in Ukraine to his broader peacemaking claims.

2nd Test UPDATES: Reddy out for 43; India lose 4th wicket
2nd Test UPDATES: Reddy out for 43; India lose 4th wicket

Trump reignites trade war, slaps 100% tariff on China
Trump reignites trade war, slaps 100% tariff on China

Trump made the announcement in response to what he described as China taking "an extraordinarily aggressive position on trade" by sending "an extremely hostile letter to the world."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO