Search operations underway after Pak drone sighting along IB

11:00

Representative image

Security forces have launched a search operation after two Pakistani drones were seen hovering over the forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The drones were sighted over Challiyari village in the Ghagwal area, and Chamliyal village in Ramgarh late Friday night, the officials said.





The Border Security Force (BSF) has cordoned off both the areas and launched a search operation along with police early Saturday to ensure that there is no airdropping of weapons or narcotics on this side of the border.





The search operations were continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. -- PTI