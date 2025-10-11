'Rest in peace praa': Salman Khan mourns death of bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman

01:41





"Rest in peace praa. Vil misses paaji," Salman posted, remembering Varinder, who also worked as an actor.Salman also shared a picture with Varinder from the sets of his film Dabangg'.





Renowned for his towering physique and unwavering dedication to fitness, the late actor made an appearance in Salman Khan's 2023 blockbuster Tiger 3.





Varinder Ghuman, who was 42, passed away, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest.





The news has sent shockwaves through the fitness community and the entertainment industry.





Several political leaders and celebrities also expressed their grief and paid tribute to Varinder.





Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress MP and former deputy chief minister of Punjab, praised Varinder's "hard work, discipline, and talent," stating, "It is heartbreaking to hear the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman. He brought glory to Punjab..." Randhawa posted on X. -- ANI

