HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not contesting Bihar polls, says Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
12:42
image
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh on Saturday announced that he would not contest the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, and said he would continue to remain as a "soldier" of the BJP.

His announcement comes as speculations are rife that Singh may contest the polls on a BJP ticket from one of the seven assembly seats of Bhojpur district, preferably from the Ara or Barhara seats, after he recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party (BJP) to contest the Bihar assembly electionsnor do I want to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain so." 

He also shared his photograph with Shah on the social media platform. 
Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from the Karakat seat.

The Karakat Lok Sabha seat went to Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML) Liberation.

It may be recalled that Jyoti Singh, wife of Pawan Singh, met political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna on Friday amid the speculations that she might get a ticket of the Jan Suraaj party in the coming assembly polls. 

However, soon after the meeting, Kishor had told reporters, "Jyoti ji came to meet us todaylet me make it very clear that contesting elections or getting a party ticket is not her intention. She came to explain the difficulties through which she is passing".

In recent months, Jyoti Singh has appealed to several political leaders for help. The couple's marital discord intensified recently when Jyoti visited Pawan Singh at his Lucknow flat. 

After an hour-and-a-half meeting, the actor left the residence while Jyoti remained there.

The police were called to the residence, and Jyoti posted a video, alleging that she had been harassed and threatened with eviction. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP transferred
LIVE! Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP transferred

2nd Test UPDATES: Gill hits century; India race past 500
2nd Test UPDATES: Gill hits century; India race past 500

How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have criticized the exclusion of women journalists from a press conference held by visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, calling it an insult to Indian women and...

Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power executive arrested by ED
Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power executive arrested by ED

The case pertains to a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, a listed company, which was found to be "fake".

Am accepting this...: What Nobel Peace prize winner told Trump
Am accepting this...: What Nobel Peace prize winner told Trump

Trump, who had expected to receive the prize for his efforts to "end seven wars," also linked the conflict in Ukraine to his broader peacemaking claims.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO