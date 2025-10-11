HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI, innovation

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
15:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US-based chip maker Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano R Amin and discussed India's strides in Artificial Intelligence and innovation.
   
"It was a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling," Modi said in a post on X.
 
"Great to see Qualcomm's commitment towards India's semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future," he said.
 
Amon met the prime minister at his official residence on Friday.
 
"Thank you PM @narendramodi for the great conversation on fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G," Amon said in a post on X on Friday.
 
"We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, auto, industrial and more," the Qualcomm top executive said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Honey-trapped' Alwar man held for spying for Pak
LIVE! 'Honey-trapped' Alwar man held for spying for Pak

'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
'Spineless': Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

The opposition on Saturday termed the absence of female journalists from a press conference of visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi "unacceptable" and an "insult to women", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence in...

IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing
IndiGo aircraft's windshield cracks mid-air before landing

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.

Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP shunted out
Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP shunted out

The Haryana government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya after an IPS officer's suicide and allegations of caste-based discrimination.

Owaisi's AIMIM plans to contest 100 seats in Bihar
Owaisi's AIMIM plans to contest 100 seats in Bihar

According to political observers, the AIMIM sees a catchment area in Bihar, where Muslims are more than 17 per cent of the total population but have never got a proportionate representation in the state legislature.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO