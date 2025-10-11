HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Medical student from Odisha 'gang-raped' in West Bengal

Sat, 11 October 2025
12:33
A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.  

The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said. 

The medical student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said. 

"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medical student, we have started an investigation," he said.

Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur this morning after getting a call from friends of their daughter. 

The mother alleged that her daughter was "gang-raped" around 10 pm on Friday when she went out of the college campus with one of her friends for dinner.

"We got a call from her friends, and heard of the incident. We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father said. -- PTI 

