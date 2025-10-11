HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Man drinks poison to prove his love for girlfriend, dies

Sat, 11 October 2025
17:11
Representative image
Representative image
A 20-year-old man allegedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance to prove his love for his girlfriend at the behest of her family in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Saturday.
 
Krishna Kumar Pando, a resident of Deopahri village who had consumed poison on September 25, died at a hospital in Korba on October 8, said an official of Lemru police station.
 
Pando was in a relationship with a girl who lived in Sonari, the official said.

When her family learnt about it, they asked him to visit their home. When he went to her house on September 25, they allegedly asked  him to consume poison if he truly loved her.

He did so, and later told his family about the incident. They took him first to the primary health centre at Lemru and then to the district hospital where he died earlier this week. 
 
A case has been registered, and police are probing the allegation by his relatives that the girl's family forced or induced him to consume poison, the official said. -- PTI

