HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar meets US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
14:31
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with United States ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid continuing strains in the relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.
 
Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.

The details of the talks were not immediately known, but it is understood that they broadly focused on ways to bring the relationship back on track.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Owaisi's AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Bihar
LIVE! Owaisi's AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Bihar

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP shunted out
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP shunted out

The Haryana government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya after an IPS officer's suicide and allegations of caste-based discrimination.

2nd Test UPDATES: Jadeja strikes; WI 26/1 at tea on Day 2
2nd Test UPDATES: Jadeja strikes; WI 26/1 at tea on Day 2

How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have criticized the exclusion of women journalists from a press conference held by visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, calling it an insult to Indian women and...

Suicide attack at Pak police training centre; 7 cops killed
Suicide attack at Pak police training centre; 7 cops killed

Six terrorists were killed after a suicide attack and subsequent gun battle at a police training center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. Seven police personnel also died in the attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO