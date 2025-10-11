Jaishankar meets US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

14:31

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with United States ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid continuing strains in the relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.





The details of the talks were not immediately known, but it is understood that they broadly focused on ways to bring the relationship back on track.





"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.





"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said. PTI