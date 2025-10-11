HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Eat wild boar meat to tackle crop damage: Kerala min

Sat, 11 October 2025
17:04
Representative image
Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad on Saturday claimed the growing menace of wild boars destroying crops could be tackled more effectively if people were allowed to consume their meat.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Paalamel village panchayat in this coastal district, Prasad said the existing central law, however, does not permit it.

"In my opinion, people should be allowed to eat the meat of wild boars killed in agricultural fields," he claimed. 

"If people have the permission to kill wild boars and eat their meat, the issue can be resolved much faster. But the current law does not allow this," he added.

The minister also pointed out that the wild boar is not an endangered species.

Prasad's remarks came days after the Kerala Assembly passed a bill to amend the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, aimed at reducing the increasing incidents of human-animal conflict in the state. -- PTI 

