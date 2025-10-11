HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Akhilesh's Facebook account restored; MeitY says no role in 'suspension'

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
13:32
image
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account, which was allegedly suspended earlier, has been restored, party sources said on Saturday.
 
Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) told PTI that Yadav's account was blocked by Facebook, and not by the government. 

Yadav took to his account and shared a quote by Jayaprakash Narayan on Saturday morning, to commemorate the socialist leader's birth anniversary.
"By 'Sampoorn Kraanti' (complete revolution), I mean seeing the most oppressed person in society at the pinnacle of power," the post read.

While SP spokesperson Deepak Ranjan confirmed the suspension and subsequent restoration of the social media page, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI, "I am not yet aware if it has been restored, but the main issue is who was behind this suspension? The act was a clear attempt to block democratic opinion and truth."  

SP leaders earlier accused the BJP government of imposing an "undeclared emergency to suppress every opposing voice", following the alleged suspension of the account with more than 8 million followers.  

The sources said it was suspended on Friday, at around 6 pm.

The page is regularly used by the SP chief to share his views, highlight the government's "shortcomings", and connect with supporters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Owaisi's AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Bihar
LIVE! Owaisi's AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Bihar

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP shunted out
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP shunted out

The Haryana government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya after an IPS officer's suicide and allegations of caste-based discrimination.

2nd Test UPDATES: Jadeja strikes; WI 26/1 at tea on Day 2
2nd Test UPDATES: Jadeja strikes; WI 26/1 at tea on Day 2

How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row
How dare govt...: Taliban's 'male-only' presser sparks row

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have criticized the exclusion of women journalists from a press conference held by visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, calling it an insult to Indian women and...

Suicide attack at Pak police training centre; 7 cops killed
Suicide attack at Pak police training centre; 7 cops killed

Six terrorists were killed after a suicide attack and subsequent gun battle at a police training center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. Seven police personnel also died in the attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO