HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ajit reacts to NCP MLA's 'Diwali shopping from Hindus' remarks

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
17:50
image
The NCP will issue a show cause notice to the party MLA Sangram Jagtap for his purported remarks on Diwali shopping, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. 

The NCP chief was responding to media reports accusing Jagtap of appealing to people to buy exclusively from Hindu shopkeepers and traders.

"This statement (by Jagtap) is completely wrong. When the party's policies and objectives have already been decided, no MLA should make such remarks. This is not acceptable to the party. We will send him a show-cause notice", Pawar told reporters. 

Jagtap represents the Ahmednagar assembly constituency. 

"Till Arunkaka Jagtap (Sangram Jagtap's father) was alive, everything was fine in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar). We are feeling an additional burden. Some individuals should remember that in the absence of patronage from their father, they should behave and talk responsibly," Pawar added.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SP MP takes dig at Yogi over Afghan minister's visit
LIVE! SP MP takes dig at Yogi over Afghan minister's visit

Taliban FM visits Deoband, vows stronger ties with India
Taliban FM visits Deoband, vows stronger ties with India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed confidence in stronger India-Afghanistan ties following a visit to Darul Uloom Deoband, thanking the people for their warm welcome and indicating plans to send new diplomats to India.

'Siddh Purush' held for spying for Pak; was honey-trapped
'Siddh Purush' held for spying for Pak; was honey-trapped

Singh, who worked in a factory in Alwar, was known locally as a 'Siddh Purush' and often participated in religious events. This allowed him to build rapport with defence personnel and civilians alike, the officials said.

Out with friend, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
Out with friend, medical student gang-raped in Bengal

"The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the...

Will it be Tejashwi vs PK? Jan Suraaj chief drops big hint
Will it be Tejashwi vs PK? Jan Suraaj chief drops big hint

"I am going to Raghopur to get feedback from the people of the constituency, which wants an end to the supremacy of one family. Before Tejashwi Yadav, a second-term MLA, his father Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi had represented that seat....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO