3 held for slaughtering ox, dumping remains in river

10:06

Nearly three weeks after remains of a bovine animal surfaced in a river in Bundi district, police have arrested three people in connection with the case, an official said on Friday.

The accused were produced before the court, which sent them to three-day police custody, he said.





According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Meghwanshi, the slaughtered remains of an ox was found floating in a river near Nandgaun in Bundi district on September 19, causing tension in the area.





The subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of Arbaz (20) and Gulzar (27), both residents of Alod village, and Sarfaraj, resident of Old Tonk city.





During interrogation, it was revealed that Sarfaraj, brother-in-law of Arbaz, visited his in-law's home with several other guests on September 18, the tenth day of the death of a family member, the DSP said.





After serving them fish for dinner that night, Arbaz and Gulzar planned to serve bovine meat to the guests for lunch the next day. Accordingly, the three accused caught an ox that frequented their street and slaughtered it in the backyard of their house at night, Meghwanshi said.





After keeping aside the required quantity of meat for next day's lunch, the three accused loaded the remains of the animal in their car and dumped it into a river near Nandgaun, a few kilometres from their home.





However, their plan to cook the meat for lunch was foiled as the situation in the area turned tensed after the villagers noticed remains of the animal in the river, the DSP said.





Police tracked the accused based on inputs from locals, CCTV footage, electronic surveillance and evidence collected from their vehicle. During interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the crime, Meghwanshi said.





Further investigation is underway and some other people involved the matter are likely to be arrested following investigation, he added. -- PTI