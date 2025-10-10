Why Luxury Jewellery Brands Have Lower Prices Online...

09:47





In August, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee tied up with ecommerce platform Tata CLiQ Luxury to launch a digital boutique on the platform. Featuring 79 pieces, the collection starts from 55,000, going up to 9 lakh. The brand's 'Classic Ashrafi Necklace', priced at 55,000, was among the first to sell on the platform.





"Our pricing is grounded," Mukherjee said at the launch, adding, "We talk a lot about price, less often about value. When you give people integrity and excellence, they begin to see the difference."





Sabyasachi Calcutta is not the only brand doing this. Forevermark, from the De Beers group, having opened its first store in New Delhi last week, is building an online presence. With products priced between 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh and online collections starting below 50,000, Forevermark is positioning itself as an 'affordable luxury' brand, said Shweta Harit, CEO, Forevermark, and global senior vice-president, De Beers group.





-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard

Makers of luxury jewellery are building a presence online and bringing more customers into the brands' fold with products at lower prices than their offers at shops.