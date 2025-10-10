WeWork India Management shares drop up to 4 pc after flat listing

10:47





On the BSE, the shares started trading at Rs 646.50, down by 0.23 per cent from the issue price. After the listing of the shares, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 8,598.93 crore on the BSE.





The initial public offering (IPO) of WeWork India Management received 1.15 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. Last week, WeWork India collected a little over Rs 1,348 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 3,000-crore company's IPO has a price band of Rs 615-648 per share. -- PTI

Shares of WeWork India Management, a co-working space operator, made a flat debut on bourses on Friday. The stock listed at Rs 650 per share, a premium of 0.31 per cent from the issue price on the NSE. Later, it traded 3.84 per cent lower at Rs 623.10 apiece.