US advisory for citizens in Pak: Avoid large gatherings

Pakistani authorities on Friday closed major roads leading to the capital Islamabad to block the entry of protesters from a religious group and suspended mobile internet services to disrupt their communication. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a right-wing extremist group, announced to hold a march in Islamabad on Friday against the killings in Gaza. Ironically, the protest by the group coincided with the truce in the region.

Advisory for US citizens in Pakistan: The US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulates General in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar are monitoring planned protest activity across Pakistan on October 10, 2025. These protests may cause traffic delays/detours due to closed or blocked roads in the vicinity of the demonstrations. The duration of the protests is unknown. We advise U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings and remain aware of their surroundings."