Follow Rediff on:      
TCS To Acquire US Firm For $72.8 Mn

Fri, 10 October 2025
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, on Thursday announced the acquisition of US-based ListEngage for $72.8 million (around Rs 646 crore).  

This strategic acquisition strengthens TCS' Salesforce capabilities, adding specialisation across the full range of Salesforce marketing tools. The deal reflects TCS' renewed emphasis on inorganic growth, supporting its strategic priorities in high-potential areas such as AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital engineering, and enterprise solutions. 

Through this investment, TCS adds over 100 experienced professionals with more than 400 Salesforce certifications to its enterprise solutions unit in the United States. 

The firm reported revenue of $24.3 million in FY24.  Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, TCS, said, "This US-based acquisition is an important step in scaling our Salesforce capabilities globally. ListEngage's AI advisory services, Marketing Cloud capabilities, and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings and execution to serve the needs of marketing stakeholders in enterprises. This acquisition will further deepen the strategic partnership that TCS has with Salesforce. We welcome ListEngage's talented team to TCS.'  

Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, ListEngage was founded in 2003. It is a Salesforce summit partner that helps drive digital marketing transformation for clients through Salesforce platforms such as Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services. 

Altaf Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, ListEngage, said, "This is more than an acquisition -- it's a growth platform. By joining forces with TCS, we're combining ListEngage's deep Salesforce expertise and proven client success with TCS' scale, global reach, and cross-industry depth. Together, we will set a new benchmark for how enterprises unlock the full value of Salesforce, powered by data, AI, and cloud innovation."

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

LIVE! Not new weapons, only spare parts to Pak, clarifies US
2nd Test UPDATES: Unchanged India elect to bat vs Windies
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan for Gaza and reviewed trade negotiations during a phone conversation.

Army overhauls physical fitness rules across ranks
The Indian Army is set to implement revised physical fitness norms for all personnel, from Agniveers to senior officers, with combined physical tests to be conducted twice annually. The new guidelines aim to enhance combat readiness and...

India, UK ink $468 mn defence deal to boost air power
India and the UK have announced a series of defence cooperation initiatives, including a USD 468 million deal for the supply of lightweight multirole missile systems to enhance India's air defence capabilities.

