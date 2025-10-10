TCS To Acquire US Firm For $72.8 Mn

09:24





This strategic acquisition strengthens TCS' Salesforce capabilities, adding specialisation across the full range of Salesforce marketing tools. The deal reflects TCS' renewed emphasis on inorganic growth, supporting its strategic priorities in high-potential areas such as AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital engineering, and enterprise solutions.





Through this investment, TCS adds over 100 experienced professionals with more than 400 Salesforce certifications to its enterprise solutions unit in the United States.





The firm reported revenue of $24.3 million in FY24. Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, TCS, said, "This US-based acquisition is an important step in scaling our Salesforce capabilities globally. ListEngage's AI advisory services, Marketing Cloud capabilities, and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings and execution to serve the needs of marketing stakeholders in enterprises. This acquisition will further deepen the strategic partnership that TCS has with Salesforce. We welcome ListEngage's talented team to TCS.'





Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, ListEngage was founded in 2003. It is a Salesforce summit partner that helps drive digital marketing transformation for clients through Salesforce platforms such as Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services.





Altaf Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, ListEngage, said, "This is more than an acquisition -- it's a growth platform. By joining forces with TCS, we're combining ListEngage's deep Salesforce expertise and proven client success with TCS' scale, global reach, and cross-industry depth. Together, we will set a new benchmark for how enterprises unlock the full value of Salesforce, powered by data, AI, and cloud innovation."





-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

