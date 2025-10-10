HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Students of Maha school allege presence of worms, insects in midday meals

Fri, 10 October 2025
Students of Zilla Parishad Kanya Prashala in Beed's Majalgaon area and their parents have alleged that worms and insects were being found in midday meals regularly. 

The school has around 450 girl students, an official said. 

The school does not follow the official menu card while serving meals and instead provides khichdi mostly throughout the week, students and parents alleged. 

According to the official menu, items such as vegetable pulao, masala rice, matki usal, green pea pulao, masoor pulao, and khichdi are to be served once a week each, they pointed out. 

However, Headmaster Milind Garbade denied the allegations. 

"The photos shared by parents might be old. If insects are found in the food, we inform the contractor in writing. No such recent incident has been officially recorded," he said. -- PTI

