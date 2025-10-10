HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SIT arrests Zubeen Garg's Personal Security Officers

Fri, 10 October 2025
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), Crime Investigation Department of Assam Police, has arrested two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) in connection with the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The celebrated singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival The SIT/CID team arrested Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who were engaged with Zubeen Garg as PSOs for a long time. 

Munna Prasad Gupta, SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID), told ANI that they have arrested both the PSOs today. "Yes both arrested by the SIT/CID today. The team have brought the arrested persons to the CJM ( Chief Judicial Magistrate) court for production," said SIT Chief. 

Earlier, the SIT/CID had uncovered a significant financial transaction over Rs 1 crore in the bank accounts of two PSOs of Zubeen Garg. So far, SIT has arrested the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg in their connection to Zubeen Garg's death case. -- ANI

