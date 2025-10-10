Second soldier's body recovered in Anantnag

21:01





The body of another soldier was found from the area on Thursday.





The two soldiers of the Army's elite para unit -- Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh -- had gone missing during a combing operation at Kokernag on Tuesday.





The operation was launched in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that terrorists were hiding there, the officials said.





While the body of one of the soldiers was found on Thursday, the other body was found on Friday, they said, adding that it seems that both died due to hypothermia.





According to the officials, the two soldiers went missing after their communication line went out.





Helicopters were pressed into aerial reconnaissance to locate the commandos.





The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps unit of the Army said the operational team was caught in a severe snowstorm.





"On the intervening night of October 6 and 7, an operational team on the Kishtwar range confronted a severe snowstorm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of southern Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X on Wednesday. -- PTI

Security forces on Friday found the body of a soldier who had gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district earlier this week, officials said.